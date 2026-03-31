Miami transfer LB Popo Aguirre used to study Payton Wilson. It’s his turn to fill those shoes at NC State
Popo Aguirre found himself standing inside a blaring Carter-Finley Stadium late in his freshman season. He had aspirations of becoming one of the top middle linebackers in college football when he arrived at Miami in 2023, and the Hurricanes’ road trip to NC State provided a chance for him to become that. But not with what he did on the field. Instead, it was going to arrive based on who he was able to watch.