Miami transfer WR Chance Robinson commits to NC State

When NC State quarterback CJ Bailey was asked about who was looking forward to seeing when the Wolfpack played at Miami in Week 12, he was quick to rattle off several Hurricanes players. The second one that came to his mind? Wideout Chance Robinson.

Fast forward to now, and Bailey will be throwing passes to Robinson during the 2026 campaign. The former blue-chip recruit committed to NC State on Friday following an official visit to check out the Wolfpack’s campus earlier this week.

Robinson, who has yet to record a collegiate catch, played in five games as a true freshman during the 2024 campaign, while he logged one appearance this past fall to total 52 snaps played between special teams and wide receiver with the Hurricanes. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Before Robinson entered the collegiate ranks, he was a four-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He ranked as the No. 165 player in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, slotting as the 27th-best wideout and the 21st-rated prospect in Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver caught 36 passes for 513 yards and 11 total touchdowns as a senior with the Raiders. He logged a breakout junior year with 29 catches for 540 yards and 13 touchdowns as well. Robinson chose the Hurricanes over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU and Michigan among others.

While Robinson already knows Bailey, he was also prep teammates with Penn State transfer safety King Mack, who committed to the Pack on Thursday afternoon. The two overlapped on the varsity squad at St. Thomas Aquinas for two seasons in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

Robinson is the sixth transfer portal addition to the Wolfpack roster since it opened last Friday. He joins Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow and East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans and Mack in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.