Michigan State transfer OLB David Santiago sets official visit at NC State

NC State’s defense under coordinator D.J. Eliot relies on having standout outside linebacker play to be successful. The Wolfpack achieved just that with Cian Slone this past fall, and now it’s looking to replace him after he exhausted his eligibility.

Michigan State transfer linebacker David Santiago could be an option. He’s set to visit the Wolfpack on Jan. 10, his agent confirmed to TheWolfpacker.com. The No. 56 EDGE prospect in the portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A Raleigh native, Santiago posted 24 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his only season with the Spartans. He spent the previous two campaigns at Air Force, which featured 38 total tackles with 5.0 for a loss in 2024.

Santiago, who logged 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in four of his last five games at Air Force, was a rotational defender at Michigan State. He recorded a season-best five total tackles in the Spartans’ 38-13 loss to UCLA, while he posted a full sack at Nebraska the week prior.

Before he entered the college level, Santiago was a three-star recruit out of Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High. He posted 83 total tackles, including 16 for a loss, with 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks as a senior in 2022.

While Santiago is looking for a new program to play at in 2026, he may return to his hometown to suit up for the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.