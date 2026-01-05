Michigan State transfer OLB David Santiago sets official visit at NC State
NC State’s defense under coordinator D.J. Eliot relies on having standout outside linebacker play to be successful. The Wolfpack achieved just that with Cian Slone this past fall, and now it’s looking to replace him after he exhausted his eligibility.
Michigan State transfer linebacker David Santiago could be an option. He’s set to visit the Wolfpack on Jan. 10, his agent confirmed to TheWolfpacker.com. The No. 56 EDGE prospect in the portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A Raleigh native, Santiago posted 24 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his only season with the Spartans. He spent the previous two campaigns at Air Force, which featured 38 total tackles with 5.0 for a loss in 2024.
Santiago, who logged 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in four of his last five games at Air Force, was a rotational defender at Michigan State. He recorded a season-best five total tackles in the Spartans’ 38-13 loss to UCLA, while he posted a full sack at Nebraska the week prior.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Staying
QB Bailey to run it back in '26
- 2
What it means
How Bailey impacts next fall
- 3Hot
Intel
First weekend of portal visits
- 4
DEFENSE
How Pack WBB unit has excelled in 5-game winnning streak
- 5
Hot board
Transfers to watch
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Before he entered the college level, Santiago was a three-star recruit out of Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High. He posted 83 total tackles, including 16 for a loss, with 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks as a senior in 2022.
While Santiago is looking for a new program to play at in 2026, he may return to his hometown to suit up for the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.