Mississippi State transfer C Andrew Raymond commits to NC State

NC State’s Chris Hart has become known to be one of the top catcher-developing coaches in the country, churning out the likes of Patrick Bailey and Jacob Cozart, among others. After searching through the transfer portal, the Wolfpack found the next backstop to add to its stable behind the plate.

Mississippi State transfer catcher Andrew Raymond committed to NC State, he announced Friday morning. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Middletown, Md., native hit .348 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI across 22 appearances with 10 starts in his lone season with the Bulldogs. Raymond logged three multi-RBI efforts at Mississippi State, including pair of RBI via a two-run home run at Ole Miss on March 29.

The former George Mason transfer hit .287 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 33 RBI to become a 2025 All-Atlantic 10 Rookie Team selection as a true freshman. He logged an .824 OPS, while throwing out eight would-be base stealers in his 51 appearances (50 starts) in his lone campaign with the Patriots.

During his time in Fairfax, Va., Raymond put together a pair of consistent hitting streaks with one at eight games early in the season while he strung together a nine-game tear going into March. In the first streak, Raymond logged four straight multi-RBI games, headlined by a four-RBI effort against Saint Peter’s on Feb. 21, 2025.

Before he entered the college ranks, Raymond checked in as the No. 500 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to Perfect Game. He was the No. 21 prospect in Maryland, rising up to be the No. 2 catcher in the state as a high school senior.

Raymond’s arrival at NC State is a boost to the Wolfpack’s catching depth chart heading into the 2027 season. The Wolfpack lost rising sophomore catcher Vincent DeCarlo to the transfer portal earlier this offseason, while redshirt junior Drew Lanphere took part in senior day festivities and could be moving on as well.

NC State now boasts five transfer portal commitments. Raymond joins second baseman Hunter Warren (Wright State), and left-handed pitchers Chet Lax (Wright State), McCall Biemiller (Florida) and Jesse Gutierrez (San Jose State).