Mississippi State transfer C commit Andrew Raymond believes in NC State: ‘It’s the perfect place for me’
As Mississippi State transfer center Andrew Raymond took in a slideshow presentation from NC State coach Chris Hart during his official visit this past week, he was surprised to see the Wolfpack’s rich history of developing backstops into professional prospects. The rising junior was taken aback by what he saw, especially as Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, appeared on the screen.