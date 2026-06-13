Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

Mississippi State transfer C commit Andrew Raymond believes in NC State: ‘It’s the perfect place for me’

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Andrew Raymond
(Photo courtesy of Andrew Raymond)

As Mississippi State transfer center Andrew Raymond took in a slideshow presentation from NC State coach Chris Hart during his official visit this past week, he was surprised to see the Wolfpack’s rich history of developing backstops into professional prospects.  The rising junior was taken aback by what he saw, especially as Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, appeared on the screen.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.