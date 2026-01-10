Montana State transfer TE Hunter Provience commits to NC State

Fresh off winning the FCS national championship over Illinois State on Monday night in Nashville, Montana State transfer tight end Hunter Provience committed to NC State following his official visit in Raleigh.

Provience, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound people mover, has one year of eligibility after spending his previous three seasons with the Bobcats.

The San Diego, Calif., native appeared in all 14 games at Montana State this past season, serving primarily as a blocking tight end. He recorded 356 total snaps played, which featured 225 of those in run-blocking situations.

In addition to being a critical part of opening holes for the Bobcats’ running backs this past season, Provience caught a career-best 11 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game. His best performance of the year came in Week 5 against Eastern Washington as Provience caught a 45-yard touchdown pass — just his second-ever score of his collegiate career.

Provience built off a standout sophomore year in 2024 when he caught eight passes for 118 yards and a score, which was a 24-yard grab against UT-Martin in the FCS playoffs. He also logged 124 pass-blocking plays in 12 during his second collegiate campaign.

Before his collegiate career, Provience caught 44 passes for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns, while he also posted 27 tackles with three for a loss en route to league player of the year honors as a senior at El Cajon (Calif.) Christian High. He also recorded 31 receptions for 481 yards and two touchdowns during his junior season.

Provience is the Wolfpack’s seventh transfer portal commitment of the offseason. He joins Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow and East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack and Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.