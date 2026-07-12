NC State 1B Chris McHugh picked by San Diego Padres in 11th round of MLB Draft

From the moment first baseman Chris McHugh arrived at NC State via the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 campaign, he quickly made himself an integral part of the Wolfpack’s lineup. It didn’t take long for Elliott Avent to plug in the standout hitter into a key spot in the order each time the Pack hit the field.

As a result, McHugh was rewarded after turning in a .341 average over the last two seasons as the San Diego Padres selected him in the 11th round with the 335th overall pick in Sunday’s MLB Draft.

McHugh hit .320 with 16 doubles, a triple, a career-best nine home runs and a team-leading 50 RBI this past spring. He recorded a team-best 23 multi-hit performances, as well as a team-high 16 multi-RBI games and seven multi-run efforts in his second season with the Wolfpack.

The Commack, N.Y., native hit a team-best .365 as a sophomore at NC State. He led the Pack with 72 hits and 48 RBI, while he also accounted for 12 doubles and seven home runs to earn All-ACC Second Team honors in his first taste of Power Conference baseball.

Before he arrived at NC State, McHugh played 54 games at first base as a freshman with the Rams, who won the Atlantic 10 Tournament and beat Wake Forest in the 2024 Greenville Regional. He hit .273 with five doubles, six home runs and 33 RBI this past season at VCU.

McHugh was the No. 47 player in New York’s Class of 2023 as a shortstop, ranking No. 500 overall in the nation in high school. He earned All-Long Island honors in 2022 and 2023, while helping his team to the Long Island Championship in 2021 and 2023.

This story will be updated.