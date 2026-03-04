NC State 1B Chris McHugh’s minor offseason hitting adjustment pays dividends to beat No. 16 Coastal Carolina

Chris McHugh knew what was coming. He launched a fastball 370 feet to left field to level the score in the first, so with a breaking-ball happy pitcher on the mound in the eighth, a healthy dose of curveballs were going to come his way.

After taking the first pitch he saw for a ball, NC State’s power-hitting first baseman’s eyes lit up when he saw Coastal Carolina right-hander Connor Kane leave a breaking ball over the heart of the plate. McHugh turned on it with authority, sending the off-speed pitch 374 feet to left on a rope.

The former VCU transfer’s second home run of the day, one of the two-run variety, was enough to propel No. 13 NC State to a 6-4 win over No. 16 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday afternoon at Doak Field.

“I’m antsy,” McHugh said of his approach in the tight, top-20 game that featured three lead changes and two ties. “Right when I saw the hanging breaking ball, I literally felt something inside me, and I just got so excited.”

McHugh’s second homer of the day led to a near sell-out crowd — 2,806 raucous fans clad in red and white — for the midweek affair reaching decibel levels yet to be heard inside the Wolfpack’s home park.

But in the program’s first true test of the 2026 campaign, it passed. And its hard-hitting first baseman was a key reason why after going 2-for-4 with a walk, the two home runs and three RBI.

The Commack, N.Y., native hadn’t turned in a multi-home run game in his career to this point, which featured 119 total games, an Atlantic 10 All-Rookie and All-ACC Second Team selection over the past two seasons. In the same token, he had also never hit more than seven blasts in a single season, which he set a year ago after clubbing a half dozen as a freshman.

McHugh, however, checked the first box against the Chanticleers, and well, he’s on his way to shattering his career best in single-season home runs since he’s already smashed six through the Wolfpack’s first 12 games of the season.

What changed for McHugh? How did he tap into the potential power that was in his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame? It was a subtle, yet effective mechanical adjustment.

McHugh, who was putting together a productive fall before being shut down early to an injury, returned in the preseason by lowering his hands a tad in the batter’s box. The hope was that would help him hit more fly balls, coupling that with his power, to lace homers more consistently.

It appears that worked.

“I’ve always had [the power], but it was more about lifting the ball in the air,” McHugh said. “I’ve finally figured out how to do that, so it should be good.”

Even though McHugh’s power has jumped, his average hasn’t suffered as a result. He hit a career-best .365 a year ago and is off to a .476 start this season.

While McHugh’s bat has taken a step forward, his continued development has impacted all of the aspects of his game. He ran the bases exceptionally well to score from first on a bullet of a double from Luke Nixon in the seventh, while he also made a diving catch on a pop up in foul territory in the eighth, a critical play that eventually led to the Chanticleers stranding go-ahead run at second.

NC State coach Elliott Avent, the program’s 30th-year skipper, was more focused on those two plays than he was on McHugh’s increased hit tool following his team’s come-from-behind win.

“He’s a good hitter, we know that,” Avent said. “He believes in himself, he works hard and he plays the game well, too. … I’m just pleased with everything Chris does.”

McHugh’s performance was one that would be critical in April or May, either in ACC play or in the NCAA Tournament, and the game reflected just that as well. The atmosphere lived on every pitch, while each swing of the bat seemed to be a possible difference maker in the ranked matchup.

Despite dealing with the emotional rollercoaster of the game, and his own early success that fed his confidence into hitting the would-be game-winning blast in the eighth, McHugh was more than prepared for the moment.

McHugh found his new swing, and in the end, it was the reason why NC State wore grins as the team walked off its home field. Finally, after outscoring opponents 142-26 entering the night, the Wolfpack had a chance to prove itself among a peer, and it was able to pass with flying colors.

“[That was the] best team we’ve played so far, and we made a statement today,” McHugh said. “I don’t think it really matters who we play, but we’re going to keep this thing rolling until ACC play.”