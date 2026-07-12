NC State 2B Luke Nixon selected by San Francisco Giants in fifth round of MLB Draft

From the moment he started playing baseball, it didn’t take long for those around Luke Nixon to wonder if he’d follow in his father’s footsteps.

After all, Trot Nixon was a 12-year MLB veteran, best known for helping the Boston Red Sox snap win their first World Series title in 86 seasons to cap the 2004 campaign. Luke, meanwhile, was 26 days old when his dad lifted the most-coveted trophy in the sport high above his head following a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

After 22 years, Nixon is ready to begin his own chapter in professional baseball. NC State’s everyday second baseman was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick of the MLB Draft on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Nixon is coming off a career-best .367 average with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 45 RBI. He also accounted for a team-best 79 hits with 59 runs scored and 128 total bases claimed in his third season as a starter for Elliott Avent’s ball club.

The All-ACC Second Team selection finished his collegiate career on a 15-game hitting streak, while he posted 23 multi-hit games, 14 appearances with multiple RBI and 12 contests with multiple runs scored this past spring. He also started all 56 games for the second straight season, bringing his career total to 167 appearances with 164 starts in Raleigh.

Nixon’s signature moment of his junior season was his first-ever multi-home run game, which featured four RBI, to help NC State knock off Miami on May 1.

In addition to being a reliable hitter with a career .305 average with 61 extra-base hits, 121 RBI and 39 total stolen bases in three seasons, Nixon was also one of NC State’s premier defenders. A key part of the program’s run to the 2024 College World Series turned in a .974 fielding percentage in his Wolfpack tenure, including a career-low four errors in his last campaign.

Now, after a wildly successful collegiate career, Nixon is set to write a new chapter of his family’s legacy in professional baseball.

This story will be updated.