NC State 3-point shooter Paul McNeil plans to enter transfer portal

After playing a pair of coaches in his opening two seasons of college basketball, NC State sophomore guard Paul McNeil is set to play for a third in as many years. Just this time, however, it may not be with the Wolfpack.

McNeil plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello on Wednesday morning. He has two years of eligibility remaining, while he is also leaving the door open for a return to NC State throughout his decision-making process.

The Rockingham, N.C., native is coming off a breakout second collegiate campaign after he posted 13.8 points with 3.6 rebounds on an eye-popping 42.7 percent 3-point shooting clip. McNeil, who knocked down 105 total triples, tied the Wolfpack’s single-season record for such mark, while he became just the fourth player in program history to eclipse the century mark.

McNeil provided instant offense to NC State’s unit when he was on the floor as a wing. He logged 23 double-figure scoring efforts in his 34 total appearances (32 starts), including a career-high 47 points with 11 made 3-pointers in the Pack’s 108-72 win over Texas Southern inside Reynolds Coliseum on Dec. 17.

The electric scoring night, one filled with an almost automatic McNeil from beyond the arc, marked the highest-scoring performance by any ACC player since Rodney Monroe accounted for 48 points against Georgia Tech on Jan. 13, 1991.

McNeil’s breakout season, one filled with historic efforts, wasn’t a fluke. Though he didn’t play much as a freshman — posting more DNPs than double-digit scoring performances — a self-described gym rat used an uncommon work ethic to tap into his full potential as a sophomore.

“I don’t like to miss. I put too much work in,” McNeil told TheWolfpacker.com. “When a miss happens, the outlet is ‘I guess it’s basketball. You can’t make all of them.’ But my mindset is I can make all of them, and when I don’t, it’s hard.”

His jump in production had several around the NC State program believing that McNeil was the best at what he does around the country.

“He believes he’s the best shooter in the country, and I talked to him like he’s the best shooter in the country,” former NC State Director of Player Development Joseph Anderson said. “We really feel that way. If we’ve got to have a shooter, I want Paul McNeil Jr. I don’t think there’s anyone better fitting for us with what we’ve got going on than Paul.”

McNeil’s breakout season will make him one of the most-coveted transfer portal players available on the market this offseason. There’s a chance he stays in Raleigh as a homebody, but the 3-point shooter is going to see what else is out there.

After all, he’s played for both Kevin Keatts and Will Wade with the Wolfpack. Whether he laces up his shoes for Justin Gainey at NC State or another coach around the country, McNeil will have to adapt to his third basketball system in as many years in his collegiate career.