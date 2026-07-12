NC State 3B Sherman Johnson picked by Cincinnati Reds in seventh round of MLB Draft

When Sherman Johnson decommitted from Arkansas last summer, he was looking for a program that could showcase his skills and develop him to become an early-round MLB draft pick. NC State, led by now-head coach Chris Hart, sold him on just the path to reach his goal.

Fast forward a year later, Johnson made his dream come true. He was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh round with the 212th overall pick of the MLB Draft in Philadelphia.

The former McLennan Community College standout hit .330 with seven doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 48 RBI as NC State’s everyday third baseman en route to Third Team All-ACC honors this past spring.

Although it took Johnson some time to unlock the power potential in his bat, once he did, he became an integral part of the Wolfpack’s batting order. He hit seven of his home runs in the last 23 games, including four in a five-game stretch in early May to help boost NC State into position to make the NCAA Tournament.

Not only did Johnson’s power emerge as the season progressed, but so did his ability to get on base by whatever means necessary. He finished the season with a 15-game hitting streak, while he reached base in each of the last 24 games of the season amid his home-run tear.

Johnson hit .319 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 51 RBI in his lone season of junior college action. He was key in McLennan’s path to the JUCO World Series this past spring, which featured him being named an All-Tournament selection and the Most Outstanding Defensive Player at the event.

During the JUCO World Series, which ended in the national championship game against Walters State, Johnson hit .333 with two doubles, two homers, six RBI and nine runs scored. He also turned an 0.889 fielding percentage with 12 putouts, four assists and three double plays on the biggest stage in junior college baseball.

The former Dallas Baptist University infielder appeared in two games as a freshman during the 2024 campaign before taking a medical redshirt and transferring to the junior college ranks.

Before he made it to the college ranks, Johnson helped Loganville (Ga.) High to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior. He was Georgia’s Class 5A Player of the Year as a senior, rising to being the No. 7 shortstop recruit in the Peach State. Johnson was the No. 54 shortstop in the Class of 2023, according to Perfect Game.

Johnson was a player that was unafraid of the process. He bet on himself after redshirting as a true freshman to improve at the junior college level, which helped him unlock the most-potent part of his bat this past spring at NC State. In the end, it all worked out for Johnson, who is off to start his professional career.

This story will be updated.