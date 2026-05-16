NC State ace Ryan Marohn approaching return, possibly as soon as NCAA Tournament Regional

NC State’s pitching staff has been taxed ever since it lost its top two starters — righty Jacob Dudan and left-hander Ryan Marohn — to a pair of April arm injuries. The former went down with a season-ending Tommy John surgery in early April, while the latter was put on the shelf to rest a nagging forearm pain a week later.

The double-whammy in a short span forced the Wolfpack’s pitching to adjust, pulling two standout relievers from the bullpen into the rotation as all of the program’s arms looked to pick up the slack. But since Dudan and Marohn went down, NC State went 8-9 down the stretch with the reshuffled pitching approach.

“I don’t know of any team that can lose their top two starters and do what we’ve done. It’s not just like we lost our top two starters, they were the heart and soul of our team — toughness, great teammates, energy,” Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent said. “You can always say ‘next man up’ if you want to, but when you know who you lost as a player, sometimes you try to do more and you can’t.”

NC State, however, is on the verge of adding Marohn back to its stable in the coming weeks. The preseason All-American is cleared to throw again and the program is in the process of building him back up to provide productive innings to help the Wolfpack in the postseason.

As it stands now, Marohn would be featured as a reliever as early as an NCAA Regional appearance as the Pack looks to get him into form after missing the last five weeks as his arm recovered.

“He’s fine, we’ve just got to build him back up. He’s been shut down for so long, so now you’ve got to build him back up,” Avent said after NC State’s 7-2 win over North Carolina on Saturday at Doak Field. “He won’t get back to being a starter, but any 30 or 40 pitches you can get out of Ryan Marohn is a big 30 or 40 pitches right now.”

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound southpaw had been a workhorse for NC State before being sidelined after he turned in 3.18 ERA in 45.1 innings with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks in eight starts this spring, including his final four that featured 101 or more pitches in each. He did miss his scheduled start against Lafayette on March 6 due to bicep soreness, but then returned to his normal starting schedule for the next five weeks following the skipped date.

Marohn, who hasn’t pitched since he allowed four runs on three hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings against Duke on April 10, has made enough progress in his recovery to be a viable relief option in the NCAA Tournament, should NC State make the field of 64.

And Avent, the 30th-year skipper that has guided the Pack to nine regionals in the last 10 iterations of the tournament, believes Marohn would change the ceiling for his club in the postseason.

“If we get Marohn back,” Avent said, “I’m not saying we can make a deep run, but I think we can make noise in a regional.”

Mikey Ryan nears full return

After suffering a sprained foot at Virginia Tech, which kept sophomore shortstop Mikey Ryan out for five games before being featured as a pinch-hitter last weekend at Stanford, the LSU transfer appears to be closer to 100 percent with the postseason on the horizon.

Ryan started his first game since the injury 12 games ago in the Wolfpack’s win over the Tar Heels as he was featured as the team’s designated hitter. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout to help NC State avoid a series sweep against UNC.

While he was used at designated hitter, the coaching and training staff had a conversation about using him at shortstop in the regular season finale. He wasn’t quite ready to do so, which led to his hitting-only role against the Tar Heels, but Avent noted Ryan may be ready to play shortstop at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday in Charlotte, depending on how he feels leading into the event.

But, as it stands now, it looks like Ryan will be in the lineup in some capacity the rest of the way.