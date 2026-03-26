NC State AD Boo Corrigan explains why he agreed to a reduced buyout for Will Wade, LSU

A major point of contention in Will Wade’s exit from NC State to LSU among the Wolfpack fan base was his buyout. And for a coach of his stature, one that has now guided four different programs to the NCAA Tournament, it seemed low as the Tigers swooped in this week.

In Wade’s original contract language, his buyout was set at $5 million until April 1st when it was scheduled to dwindle to $3 million by that date. Being able to save $2 million by waiting a week was in the cards for LSU, but the two parties were able to talk it through over the last 24 hours.

The result? A $4 million compromise.

“Everything’s a negotiation,” NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan said Thursday. “The reason we did that was to pick up the days in between today and waiting until the 2nd. For us, being able to move forward was just as important. We understood the dollar amount versus the value of time.”

Had NC State waited until April 2, like LSU was likely to do, it would have set the Wolfpack behind the 8-ball in terms of hiring Wade’s replacement. In Corrigan’s eyes, losing $1 million was well worth the opportunity to start his coaching search right away to, in theory, have a new leader in place before the transfer portal opens on April 7.

Corrigan, who noted he has no preference of hiring a sitting head coach or up-and-coming assistant, is likely to learn from this experience. NC State adjusted how he structured the men’s basketball coaching contract after former coach Kevin Keatts earned an automatic two-year extension for winning the 2024 ACC Tournament, something that wasn’t in Wade’s deal for his lone season in Raleigh.

The seventh-year athletic director doesn’t like to look back and regret his decisions. He didn’t rue his choice of hiring Wade, though the tenure lasted 366 total days, and the same can be said for the buyout situation with his contract.

“You can look at it a couple different ways. Like today, do I wish it was a bigger buyout? Absolutely,” Corrigan said. “But I think if you look at the $2.5 [million] that we were paying Coach Wade as opposed to what some of the other people were paying, which was significantly more for coaches with less experience.

“There’s going to be give and take in every negotiation. A really good negotiation is when both sides leave a little bit upset. Not everyone gets exactly what they want.”

Corrigan learned the result of that when it came to Wade’s buyout. Now he has another learning lesson to use moving forward with his second men’s basketball hire in as many years at NC State.