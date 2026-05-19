App State transfer PG Jacari Brim on NC State: 'I’m at a school where ... they believe in me'

Point guard Jacari Brim didn’t know where his basketball path was going to lead him, but he is getting the chance to be part of NC State hoops.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Brim visited NC State and he was happy to further his education and playing career at NC State, about 90 minutes from his hometown.He checked out the Wolfpack on Tuesday.

“It was a blessing,” said Brim, 20. “I feel like I’m ready and I just have to develop and put in the work. When I get my opportunity, I’ll rise to the top and show my skills. They reached out a couple of days ago, first assistant coach [Anthony] Goins and then Coach [Justin] Gainey.

“They called me and said they believed in me and want me to be a part of NC State.”

Brim was a standout guard at Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth, where he played for his father, Marlon Brim. He played his freshman year at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Atkins High, where his dad previously coached.

Brim went on to have a decorated prep career and average 18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 50 percent from the field and 38 percent on three-pointers in 2024-25. Brim finished with over 1,800 points and 600 assists in his prep career, becoming the all-time leader in both categories at West Forsyth.

Brim accumulated offers from Appalachian State, College of Charleston and Western Carolina, and picked the Mountaineers. Brim appeared in 22 games for Appalachian State, and finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. He erupted for 20 points in 26 minutes and shot 4 of 5 on three-pointers in a 133-45 win over Virginia-Lynchburg on Dec. 3, 2025.

“I’m electric, fast, and just love to get my teammates involved,” Brim said. “I love to play defense. I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

The Garner Road traveling organization made sure to vouch for Brim to Gainey.

“They said I could play at that high level,” Brim said. “They looked at my film and believed in me. I loved Garner Road. That is the best organization that I played for.”

Brim is looking forward to meeting all of his NC State teammates. He is switching his major from recreational management to sports management.

“We are going to have a great group of guys who just wanted to win,” Brim said. “They just talked about development a lot. I’m at a school where I can grow as a player and they believe in me.”