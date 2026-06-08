NC State adds Wright State transfer LHP Chet Lax

Is there a Wright State to NC State pipeline forming? The Wolfpack’s first two transfer portal additions make it seem so.

First it was second baseman Hunter Warren that pledged to Chris Hart’s program. Now, rising senior left-handed pitcher Chet Lax has joined him after he committed to the Pack on Monday morning. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Lax posted a 9-1 record with a 4.23 ERA in 17 appearances, including 13 starts, this past season en route to First Team All-Horizon League honors. He struck out 69 batters while walking 20 as opposing hitters hit .276 across 78.2 innings pitched in Lax’s best campaign of his college career.

The 6-foot southpaw struck out at least five batters in seven of his 17 appearances, including a season-high six in a two-hit start that spanned 7.1 innings of work against Northern Kentucky on April 4. Lax impressed in his two starts against a power conference squad this season after he tossed seven shutout innings at No. 19 Tennessee on March 8, while he gave up just one run in four innings at Georgia on Feb. 14.

Lax, a native of Hendersonville, Tenn., has shown growth over his first three seasons at the collegiate level. He has decreased his ERA each year, while his batting average against figure has dropped at a similar rate.

In total, Lax owns an 18-4 record with a 5.10 ERA across 54 appearances, which include 28 starts, at the collegiate level. He has struck out 156 with just 58 walks in 183.2 career innings of work on the mound, all with Wright State.

Before he impressed at the collegiate ranks, earning All-Freshman honors in 2024 and First Team All-Conference marks this past spring, Lax ranked as the No. 97 overall player in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 339 left-handed pitcher nationally and the No. 18 player at his position to hail from the Volunteer State.