NC State advances to ACC Tournament quarterfinals, turns page for third meeting with Virginia

CHARLOTTE — NC State’s locker room was filled with smiling faces after it snapped its four-game skid with a 98-88 win over Pitt in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack, which entered the Spectrum Center with a refreshed mindset, wasn’t just pleased with that victory. After all, the team arrived in the Queen City with the understanding that it could compete for the conference title. But to do so, it will have to find a way to knock off Virginia, the 2-seed that beat NC State by a combined 34 points in the two regular season meetings, on Thursday afternoon (12 p.m., ESPN2). Will this one be any different? The Wolfpack believes it can flip the script.