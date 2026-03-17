NC State aims to bring a new sense of urgency to NCAA Tournament First Four meeting with Texas

DAYTON, Ohio — The locker room was loose inside UD Arena. Any sense of outward frustration with being sent to the First Four in Dayton that NC State may have had after Selection Sunday dissipated just about 24 hours later. Instead of sulking in a possible disappointment of having to play its way into the first round — a date with 6-seed BYU on Thursday in Portland, Ore., awaits — the Wolfpack seemed determined to put its best performance of the season on the court against Texas on Tuesday night (9:15 p.m., TruTV).