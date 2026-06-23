NC State backs out of road game at VCU, to pay buyout

Just hours after NC State hired Will Wade last March, VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin texted him to set up a home-and-home. Wade jumped on the opportunity to play one of his former schools over the next two seasons, providing a key non-conference game for both programs.

But after Wade darted for LSU this offseason, it appears NC State revisited its non-conference scheduling plans ahead of Justin Gainey’s first season at the helm of the program. The Wolfpack plans to buy out the return trip that was set to occur this season inside the Siegel Center, a source confirmed. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

NC State is due to pay a $190,000 buyout to avoid playing the game, according to the contract obtained by TheWolfpacker.com.

Although NC State does not plan to play the game in the upcoming season, which was expected to be a Quad 1 road test, the Wolfpack beat the Rams 87-79 last November in a resume-boosting victory that likely helped the program make the NCAA Tournament as one of the last four teams into the field. Senior forward Darrion Williams led the Pack with 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while senior guard Tre Holloman added 25 points in the victory at Lenovo Center.

VCU, meanwhile, is coming off an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 appearance after the Rams knocked off UNC in overtime to begin March Madness. That result signaled the end of the Hubert Davis era in Chapel Hill, while Phil Martelli Jr. cemented himself as one of the top mid-major coaches in the nation.

NC State’s known 2026-27 non-conference opponents

– Nov. TBD at Baha Mar Hoops Championship (Nassau, Bahamas)

– Dec. 1 vs. South Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)

– Dec. 6 vs. Tennessee (neutral in Nashville, Tenn.)

– Dec. 19 vs. Ole Miss (neutral in either Tupelo, Miss. or South Haven, Miss.)