NC State baseball at Auburn NCAA Regional: 3 thoughts, a bold prediction and more

AUBURN, Ala. -- After believing it was close to being on the bubble heading into selection Monday, NC State is ready to kick off its NCAA Tournament run at the Auburn Regional. The regular season rollercoaster doesn’t matter now, rather it’s a new slate for the Wolfpack to look to build momentum with moving forward. While the program has ambitious goals to make its third College World Series appearance since 2021, it has to get out of this weekend first. Here are three thoughts, a bold prediction and more going into the regional games against No. 4 Auburn, UCF and Milwaukee.