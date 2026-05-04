NC State baseball cancels midweek tilt against North Carolina A&T

NC State baseball is attempting to make a postseason push over the last three weeks of the regular season. And with that in mind, making sure the Wolfpack’s RPI ranking stays as high as possible is a top priority.

Thus leading to the rare midweek cancelation with a picture-perfect day for baseball on the horizon. NC State will not play its scheduled game with North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night in a “mutual” decision, according to the program’s announcement.

NC State, after taking two of three games from Miami this past weekend, jumped 17 spots to No. 37 in the RPI rankings in Monday’s update. If the Wolfpack were to have played against the Aggies, the No. 281-ranked team in the RPI, it would have lost points towards its ranking with a win.

In order to keep its best chance to jump as high as possible in the RPI, it seems that 30th-year skipper Elliott Avent was content in skipping the program’s final midweek game of the season. NC State will now turn its focus to its last two regular season series — a trip to Stanford and a home clash with North Carolina — to continue its surge into the NCAA Tournament field.

For the Pack to feel comfortable for the selection show, it will likely need to finish the last two series 3-3 or better. That would give the program a 15-15 or better mark in ACC play, which should be enough to make the NCAA Tournament.

Once the regular season concludes, NC State will have an opportunity to look to boost its postseason resume at the ACC Tournament, which is set to begin May 19 at Truist Park in Charlotte. This year will be the second season of the conference’s new single-elimination format with the top eight seeds earning at least a single bye, including a double-bye for the top four squads in the end-of-season standings.