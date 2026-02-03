NC State baseball preview: Elliott Avent touts immense depth across position players, hitters

There’s a lot of new things around NC State’s Doak Field this spring. The baseball facility, which is equipped with state-of-the-art batting cages and pitching lab among other much-needed additions for the program, is just about finished down the right field roster, while half the roster is made up of newcomers yet again. Although it’s become the norm in college athletics to have a high-turnover rate with what the coaching staff has to deploy from year-to-year, especially in baseball with several players departing early for the MLB Draft, this season is a little different for NC State. Yes, it’ll have a new-look infield with several transfers slotting into key spots for the 2026 campaign, but at the same time, Elliott Avent has been pleasantly surprised with how well the group has gelled on and off the field through the preseason. “This is so much of an individual sport at times, but it’s unique to see how much these guys love to be at practice, love to be here at the facility," Avent said in a recent exclusive interview with TheWolfpacker.com. "When they get done with class, they love to come back here. This is where they want to be: around their teammates. That’s an encouraging sign.” With that in mind, let’s preview the Wolfpack’s position players and hitters in Part I of the NC State baseball preview. Part II, which will cover the pitching staff, will be released on TheWolfpacker.com on Wednesday.