NC State baseball preview: Pitching staff to be key strength for Wolfpack in 2026

Jacob Dudan entered the 2025 campaign with hopes of earning a starting spot in NC State’s weekend rotation. But a rocky start to his sophomore season appeared to keep that from ever happening. Dudan, who impressed as a true freshman as one of the Wolfpack’s top bullpen arms, allowed 10 runs (six earned) on six hits with seven walks, three doubles conceded and a pair of homers in just 2.2 innings to start last spring. It led to a pair of blown saves against Liberty and Canisius, neither of which entered the meetings as College World Series-caliber teams. Although it affected Dudan, both mentally and physically, he was able to shake the up-and-down outings to return to his dominant form on the bump. He allowed just one run over his next 12 appearances, giving up just six hits with six walks and 30 strikeouts. Dudan was back. Now, after another offseason with his sights set on being a starter for the Pack once again, Dudan appears to be in line to make that happen this spring. He impressed on the Cape this past summer, starting three games with just two runs allowed in 11 total innings, opening the door for his goal to come true in 2026. “It’s definitely a progression that I was looking for,” Dudan said after one of the Pack’s fall practices. “Last year, I didn’t get the opportunity to do it, but I’m looking forward to this year and getting that starting role.” While Dudan seems set to enter the rotation for the first time in his college career, he isn’t the only top arm NC State has in its stable this spring. Let’s preview the Wolfpack’s pitching staff going into the 2026 campaign. Part I of TheWolfpacker.com’s baseball preview on the position players and hitters can be read HERE.