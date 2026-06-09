NC State baseball set to hire Florida's Taylor Black as assistant coach

NC State coach Chris Hart has officially filled the only opening on his first staff in Raleigh. He’s set to hire Florida assistant Taylor Black to join the program’s dugout, TheWolfpacker.com has learned.

D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers was the first to report the news.

Black, who was previously an assistant at NC State from 2014-17, spent the past four seasons on staff with the Gators.

During his time at Florida, Black helped the program reach the College World Series twice as a hitting coach and recruiter, both via the transfer portal and high school ranks. He helped land the likes of instant-impact transfers Colby Shelton (Alabama), Brody Donay (Virginia Tech) and Blake Cyr (Miami), to name a few.

Before he arrived at Florida, Black spent four years with the Detroit Tigers, first as a scout in 2017 before transitioning to be an East Coast Crosschecker in 2019.

In his first stint at NC State, which was his first stop in college coaching, Black helped the Wolfpack reach a 110-70 record across three seasons. The team hit .271 or better in all three campaigns he was on campus, while the program logged a .973 fielding percentage over that same span.

Before Black entered the coaching ranks, he was a 16th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011 after two seasons at Kentucky. Black, who hit .297 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 75 RBI in his career with the Wildcats, played for Philadelphia’s Single-A affiliate in 2011 before suiting up for the independent Evansville Otters in 2012 and 2013.

Black rounds out Hart’s inaugural coaching staff, which also includes Clint Chrysler (pitching) and Bo Robinson (hitting) as the full-time assistant coaches in Raleigh.