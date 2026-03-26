NC State basketball coaching hot board: Candidates to replace Will Wade

NC State thought it had its coach of the future when it hired Will Wade last March. But after leading the Wolfpack to 20 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance, the 43-year-old opted to depart for LSU after one season, barring an unexpected outcome. Wade, who was fired by the Tigers four years ago amid allegations of recruiting violations, is set to reunite with former McNeese president Wade Rousse in Baton Rouge. His choice to leave NC State makes extra work for Athletic Director Boo Corrigan, who has to hire yet another men’s basketball coach. Here’s a look at candidates that fit what the Wolfpack is looking for in the coaching market.