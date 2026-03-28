NC State basketball coaching hot board 2.0: Top targets rise up the list, new candidates emerge

NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan didn’t hire a search firm to help guide him in finding a replacement for Will Wade, who left for LSU after just one season leading the Wolfpack. Corrigan went through this process a year ago, thus leaning on the experience from the previous search to assist him in his decision making this time around. This is an updated hot board for Wolfpack head coaching candidates using sourced information from the search. NC State has a pair of top targets on the list, but a few new names have emerged in the process as well. Here’s the latest on the Pack’s quest for finding a new men’s basketball coach.