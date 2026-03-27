NC State basketball coaching search intel: Wolfpack focusing in on top candidate to replace Will Wade

NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan is a popular person among the coaching agent circles with his phone continuing to buzz. Why? Will Wade’s early exit after one season leading the Wolfpack has made the program one of the more high-profile job openings around the country. Corrigan, who told TheWolfpacker.com he does not have an ideal timeline for a hire but will make it in a swift and efficient manner, has plenty of candidates to view at his disposal after going through this process a year ago. But there’s one that is starting to rise to the top of NC State’s pursuit for a new coach.