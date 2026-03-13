NC State bracketology update: Where Wolfpack stands after ACC Tournament quarterfinal exit

NC State stumbled into the postseason after losing six of its last seven regular season games. But despite the skid, the Wolfpack found a way to right the ship with a win over Pitt and a tight loss to Virginia in its ACC Tournament stay this week.

And with the victory, Will Wade’s program appears to have nearly locked up an NCAA Tournament at-large bid in his first season at the helm.

Now that NC State has done all it can to boost its resume going into Selection Sunday, it’s time to take a look at where the team currently stands in the bigger picture ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Pack does hold 11 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins, a critical metric that has the program’s postseason hopes in a positive spot, despite the losing streak.

TheWolfpacker.com compiled six major bracket projections from national outlets around the country to see where the team would land if the field of 68 was built today. The consensus, as of now at least, is NC State is on track to earn a 10-seed in the Big Dance.

Of the predictions polled, five of them placed the Wolfpack in a 7/10 matchup after the loss to Virginia.

On3 projected NC State to face off with 7-seed Kentucky in St. Louis with the winner facing either 2-seed Illinois or 15-seed Tennessee State. Sports Illustrated had the same matchups but in Philadelphia instead.

ESPN, meanwhile, logged 7-seed Georgia as the Wolfpack’s first round opponent before the victor would see either 2-seed UConn or 15-seed UMBC in Philadelphia. Additionally, RotoWire projected a matchup with 7-seed Villanova in Oklahoma City with the winner squaring off with 2-seed Houston or 15-seed Idaho, while BartTorvik matched NC State with 7-seed UCLA.

Rounding out the latest bracket projections, Jerry Palm, formerly of CBS believed the Wolfpack would be an 11-seed against 6-seed Tennessee in Portland. In that scenario, the winner would battle either 3-seed Gonzaga or 14-seed UC Irvine in the second round.

NC State’s current team sheet