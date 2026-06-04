NC State C Vincent DeCarlo plans to enter transfer portal

NC State pulled off a key recruiting win by getting freshman catcher Vincent DeCarlo to campus for this past season. He, after all, was the No. 20 prospect at his position in last year’s draft, according to Baseball America.

But his stint with the Wolfpack was brief. DeCarlo, a promising prospect behind the plate, plans to enter the transfer portal, he told TheWolfpacker.com on Thursday morning. He has three years of elgibility remaining.

DeCarlo made 21 appearances with six starts at catcher this past season. He hit .257 with one home run, three runs scored and 11 RBI.

The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect made a splash in his collegiate debut, posting three RBI on two hits in a 27-0 win over Richmond on Feb. 24. DeCarlo also clubbed his first-career blast in the Wolfpack’s 17-13 loss at No. 4 Auburn in the NCAA Tournament, while he posted a pair of RBI in the program’s key 7-2 win over No. 2 UNC to close the regular season on May 16.

DeCarlo was among the top signees in the Pack’s 2025 recruiting class. He hit a career-best .392 with seven doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI in 34 games as a senior at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High. He also walked 15 times with 15 strikeouts as he posted a .500 on-base percentage this past spring.

The Tampa, Fla., native’s senior campaign was characteristic of his entire high school career. The catcher logged a career batting average of .341 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 57 RBI across 97 games at the high school level.

DeCarlo was ranked as the No. 29 recruit from the State of Florida — the No. 2 catcher — by Perfect Game. He was also the No. 281 overall high school recruit in the nation and the No. 21 catcher in the outlet’s rankings.

NC State has now lost four players to the transfer portal since it opened on Monday. DeCarlo joins outfielder Devin Mitchell, and right-handed relievers Julien Peissel and Landon Carr in looking for a new program to play for in 2027.