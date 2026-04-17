NC State cancels 2027 road game at Texas Tech due to expanded ACC schedule

With the ACC moving to a nine-game conference schedule for the 2026 season and beyond, NC State has worked to make its future non-conference games in line with the expanded slate.

With that has come a trio of SEC home-and-homes being canned: Florida (2026/32), South Carolina (2030/31) and Georgia (2033/34). But now another future non-conference game has also been taken off the books.

NC State canceled its return trip to Texas Tech, which was scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027 at Jones AT&T Stadium, in order to get the 2027 non-conference slate down to three games, the Red Raiders announced Friday afternoon. A Wolfpack spokesperson confirmed the news.

Since the Wolfpack played the first leg of the home-and-home, a 27-14 win over the Red Raiders on Sept. 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium, it will have to pay a buyout penalty to remove its return trip to Lubbock from the calendar.

NC State, as it stands now, still has work to do in canceling future non-conference games with the expanded ACC slate. The Wolfpack currently has four non-conference games on the slate in 2028 — at ECU and at Appalachian State with home games against Vanderbilt and Campbell — and needs to remove one of them moving forward.

NC State’s future non-conference opponents

2026: Richmond (Sept. 12), at Vanderbilt (Sept. 19), Appalachian State (Sept. 26)

2027: NC A&T (Sept. 11), Kansas State (Sept. 25), Louisiana Tech (Oct. 2)

2028: at ECU (Sept. 2), Vanderbilt (Sept. 16), Campbell (Sept. 23), at Appalachian State (Sept. 30)

2029: at USF (Sept. 8), Notre Dame (Oct. 6)

2030: Charlotte (Sept. 7)

2031: at Charlotte (Sept. 6), at Notre Dame (Nov. 22)

2032: at Kansas State (Sept. 18)

2035: Notre Dame (Nov. 10)

2037: at Notre Dame (Oct. 3)