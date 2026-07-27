NC State coach Dave Doeren embraces new challenges in building roster

NC State coach Dave Doeren was asked two important aspects of building his roster Friday during the Pigskin Preview Luncheon.

Doeren was joined by Duke coach Manny Diaz, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, North Carolina Central coach Trei Oliver and East Carolina special assistant to the head coach Steve Shankweiler at the luncheon.

Media personality David Glenn served as the host and asked the coaches how the state of North Carolina has improved in producing prep football talent for colleges and the NFL, as well as the impact the transfer portal has had.

NC State has always tried to recruit from the inside out, starting with players from North Carolina and then expanding to Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia or Washington, D.C.

Doeren has landed six players in the class of 2027 from North Carolina. He said one reason the state’s talent base has improved is that high school coaches have more time to work with their players during the spring.

Doeren pointed out how it helps his program by watching spring practices in Georgia, Florida or Texas.

“I’ve seen the high school access of these coaches change to their players as well,” Doeren said. “It was very, very limited when I got here 14 years ago. Their ability to coach the guys in the offseason, how many hours they were allowed to be with them and and there’s more access from the high school coach to their players so they can develop them more.”

The challenge in keeping players close to home is a combination of technology and the role NIL is playing in recruiting. The top 16 players in the state, accoring to Rivals, are committed to out-of-state colleges.

“It’s also how easy it is to evaluate a kid now for if you’re a coach in Texas, all you got to do is get on your computer and you can watch every kid in North Carolina, right?” Doeren said. “So, it’s a lot easier for people to see the talent here than it used to be. It has gotten a lot better.”

Seven of the top 25 prospects in the state are staying in-state, including NC State commits Akedran Crumel of Clayton High, who is ranked No. 21, Harrells Christian defensive lineman Amir Moore (No. 24) and Southeast Raleigh High running back Christian Freeman (No. 25).

“The state’s always been paramount to our success. We’ve recruited in-state as hard as anybody and had a lot of success with in-state players.”

The transfer portal usually comes down to players the staff previously recruited in high school, but sometimes the coaches have to “cold call” a transfer or his agent, and the process moves quickly.

NC State landed cornerback Ondre Evans from Georgia, and quarterback Tad Hudson of Coastal Carolina, who Doeren and his staff previously recruited in high school.

“There’s a lot of these guys that end up in the portal from other schools we recruited in high school,” Doeren said. “That’s part of it. You’re tracking guys that you don’t get that you loved in high school. If they go in, there’s already a built relationship.

“That’s one thing that you can do is you try to find that connection.

NC State also utilized the connections that junior quarterback C.J. Bailey built in high school, resulting in former Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna teammates Joshisa Trader, a wide receiver from Miami (Fla.), and North Carolina running back Davion Gause picking the Wolfpack.

Bailey also knew Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson and Penn State safety transfer King Mack, who are both from South Florida, and transferred to NC State.

NC State also landed Miami linebacker transfer Raul Aguirre, whose younger brother, freshman safety Markel Aguirre, is on the Wolfpack roster.

“In some cases, there’s no connection,” Doeren said. “That’s where it’s challenging. It literally is a 24-hour visit with a young man, whoever he brings with them, and you’re trying to make sure he fits the culture of your locker room, not just the need that you have. It’s the climate we have.”

Doeren said another subtle aspect of the portal is replacing older players with older players, rather than asking freshmen to immediately fill the roles left by departing seniors.

“You have more outflow from your roster than you ever have,” Doeren said. “That creates more inflow. You can’t fill it just with high school players. You’re going to have to replace the age that leaves with appropriate age to come back in.”