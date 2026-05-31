NC State coach Elliott Avent bids farewell following 30-year career at the helm of program

AUBURN, Ala. — After Elliott Avent arrived back at the team hotel following NC State’s team dinner Thursday night at The Hound, a local eatery, he walked into his room littered with handwritten letters.

From former Mississippi State coach Ron Polk to Wright State coach Alex Sogard, a former Wolfpack pitcher in the mid-2000s, Avent stumbled into a touching moment that he wasn’t expecting. But his wife, Krista, arranged for about 20 letters to be waiting for him ahead of his final run through the NCAA Tournament.

The notes, each heartfelt with some longer than others, provided a moment for reflection as the skipper prepared for the beginning of the end of his career at the Auburn Regional after announcing his impending retirement last week at the conclusion of his 30th season. The timing was perfect, providing Avent with a jolt heading into the weekend.

Although a pair of losses to UCF and Auburn, which featured a 17-13 dogfight of a pair of teams that didn’t want their seasons to end, followed, Avent found himself in a reflective mood once again. This wasn’t the spot he wanted to be sitting in, but a 10-0 deficit after two innings was too deep of a hole for his Wolfpack squad to climb out of in the final game of his career.

Avent, a man with a way of words, didn’t have a bitter taste in his mouth afterwards. Yes, the game ended with a low strike three and a pitch-clock violation in the final two batters, but the longtime manager wanted to take what his team was able to do in the face of adversity against the nation’s No. 4 team with him for the rest of his life.

“I’ll choose to remember our players and how hard they fought today in tough circumstances,” Avent said, looking around the room as he selected each word with an intentional approach. “I’ll remember the good in this game.”

There was plenty of it in his 2,198th and final game on the top step, the 1,759th clad in a white vest jersey and a script NC State logo across his chest.

For No. 9, the on-field battle was important, but so was the postgame scene. Auburn coach Butch Thompson had his entire roster wait for the skipper on the third-base foul line to shake his hand out of respect, while the Wolfpack and the 6,608 inside Plainsman Park gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the field for the last time.

Avent, who had just argued the end of the game with home plate umpire Alan Gorewitz after throwing his hat in disgust, soaked it all in as he took 31 steps to leave the infield dirt with his wife waiting at the dugout entrance.

Those are the moments that he wanted to carry with him the most. Not the missed calls that left him frustrated or 17 earned runs his pitching staff gave up. The offense’s no-quit attitude to scratch and claw its way back into the game after two separate 10-run deficits struck a chord with the skipper, as did his sendoff from all involved.

While Avent was touched by the moments following his last game, everyone around the program on the field appeared to be so too. Tears next to the team’s black charter bus, parked just beyond the right field foul pole, were aplenty. Those donning the Wolfpack’s home uniform in the sticky Alabama humidity appeared to be coming to grips with the reality Avent’s tenure was over, even though they had more than a week’s notice.

After all, love and respect for one will always outweigh the planned emotions that one may have for a moment.

Junior second baseman Luke Nixon, who started 164 of his 167 total games as a lineup stalwart under Avent, spoke from the heart as he reflected on his mentor’s exit from the game they both are madly in love with.

“I’m just at a loss for words that I can’t play for him again,” Nixon said, fighting through his voice cracking in sadness. “How much he loves his players more than anything; he’ll live and die for his players. … He’s really one of the best dudes I’ve ever met in my life, and I’m so happy I’ve had the opportunity to be with him for three years.”

Avent, who grew up idolizing NC State for as long as he can remember as a young boy in Nash County, has a way of impacting others that very few can. Senior designated hitter Dalton Bargo, who transferred in from Tennessee last offseason, was quick to point out Avent’s key trait that has made him one of the most-respected coaches in the country over the last three decades.

“I’ve only been with him for a year, but it feels like I’ve been a part of this program since I was a freshman. A little less than a year ago, I was scrambling trying to find a school to play at,” Bargo said. “I don’t even think Avent even saw any video of me, but took a shot on me through my word of mouth.

“That’s just the kind of guy he is. He’s one of the greatest humans I’ve ever met. This relationship’s going to last a very long time.”

Avent exits stage right as he departs from the post he’s held for more than half of his adult life. He isn’t carrying a sense of sadness as he leaves. The baseball lifer wanted a chance to have a say in his final game, and making the NCAA Tournament field allowed him the opportunity to do just that, bringing a sense of closure along with it with a resume long enough to fill a record book by itself, including 1,103 wins with the Pack; 23 trips to an NCAA regional; six super regional appearances and three treks to Omaha for the Men’s College World Series.

Once he arrives back at Doak Field after a Sunday morning chartered flight back to Raleigh, there won’t be another team to build for next spring. That’s on new coach Chris Hart to do. Instead, Avent has a chance to relax for the first time in his 45-year career in a profession he gravitated towards enough to leave NC State as a student early and finish his college degree as an assistant at VCU three years later.

“I don’t want to be going home, I don’t want my career to be ending, but it’s got to end, ending on the Plains is OK with me,” Avent said. “The memories that I’ll take from this regional will last me a long time.”

One way to pass the time once he needs it? Reading the letters from those that were inspired by Avent’s historic run through college baseball will do the trick, no matter how many times he pulls them out down the road.