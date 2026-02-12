NC State coach Elliott Avent enters his 30th season leading the Wolfpack. What’s the secret to his longevity?

Elliott Avent stood in a somber home dugout at Charles Schwab Field, the site of the College World Series in Omaha two summers ago. He made sure to hug each and every one of his players after NC State was knocked out of the 2024 iteration of the event following a 5-4 loss to Florida.

The veteran skipper shared a unique message with each player as they walked past him in their white home vest jerseys with red undershirts. Most of those he embraced shed a tear in an emotional moment. The program made its third trip to the pinnacle of college baseball in an 11-year span, but fell short of the team’s first-ever national championship.

It’s become an elusive title that Avent has hunted from the day he showed up in Raleigh. Was this going to be his final trip to Omaha? Not if he could help it, but with the rapidly changing college athletics environment and his age, most around the Wolfpack fan base weren’t sure of what his future held in the moment.

And, quite frankly, Avent didn’t have his future plans decided at that point.

“I don’t have one,” Avent said in the wide hallways underneath the packed stands in the Middle America town where every college baseball season comes to a close. “I’m not good at processes. I’m not a process guy. I’m a day-to-day guy. I don’t run things down the road. I’ll figure out where I’m going tomorrow.”

Tomorrow arrived with the Wolfpack’s return home to Doak Field. And upon his arrival back in Raleigh, Avent knew he had more in the tank. He told a small batch of reporters that he had “no thoughts of leaving” after the most-recent College World Series loss.

Avent had more in the tank. That was two years ago. He’s the most-winningest and longest-tenured coach in program history by nine seasons, topping program architects Vic Sorrell and Sam Esposito. And he’s not done yet.

After 1,069 wins, 22 NCAA Tournament appearances and three trips to Omaha, Avent is still at the helm of his beloved program for his 30th season leading the Wolfpack — the fourth-longest tenured coach in all of Division I baseball. It’s been a path in his career that he once dreamed of, but never wanted to get too far ahead of himself. He makes sure to treat each and every day as if it was his first, not taking this for granted as he has elevated the program to among the nation’s elites, despite having limited resources at his disposal compared to his peers in the ACC and SEC.

That hasn’t mattered. The 69-year-old coach is right where he wants to be.

“Every moment that I get to come here to Doak Field — to walk into this office and walk on that field — and to be afforded the opportunity to come here every day for the last 30 years, every day is the same to me,” Avent told TheWolfpacker.com in a recent interview, wearing a large grin. “It’s awesome.”

They key to his longevity? A powerful combination of his love for NC State, an athletic department he grew up madly obsessed with as a small-town North Carolina kid, and the care and compassion he has for his players.

Unbridled love for NC State

Jun 20, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Eliot Avent (9) watches his team prior to the game against the North Carolina Tarheels during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA Today Sports

Avent grew up in Aventon, N.C., a farming community 22 miles outside of Rocky Mount that is named after his kin. Every meal was had over the kitchen table. The television set only had four channels, but two of them showed the same programming each night. In a way, it was like he was living in a scene of The Andy Griffith Show, as he put it while reflecting on his childhood.

But one thing was for certain: everyone in his small town shared the same love for NC State.

Avent grew up infatuated with the Wolfpack. From the moment he knew what college sports were, the team clad in red and white was his favorite. There was no other option in this town, where State fans were abundant, and his affection for the athletic department and university only grew from that point on.

Although he didn’t play baseball at NC State, Avent arrived on campus in the fall of 1974 as a freshman, five months removed from coach Norm Sloan and David Thompson’s basketball national championship. He left the university just shy of completing his education to begin a coaching career, and while his degree is technically from Virginia Commonwealth, most would assume Avent is a Wolfpack alumnus based on his admiration for the place.

Just spend a few minutes with him, whether it’s in his memorabilia-laden office that would educate anyone to walk through the door at the end of the hallway the history of the program, or on a baseball field — his passion for the Wolfpack oozes within moments of him opening his mouth.

“That’s very evident from the moment you meet him,” said associate head coach Chris Hart, who has worked under Avent in Raleigh for the past 22 seasons. “His love for NC State and his love for this place is probably as high as it gets in this school’s history.”

Avent, after all, took the head coaching job at NC State after eight seasons leading New Mexico State once Ray Tanner, who was friends with in college and later served as an assistant under in 1988, departed for South Carolina in 1997. A key reason for Tanner’s decision to leave for a new job was the lack of facilities needed to win at an elite level, but Avent didn’t care.

A dilapidated press box stood at Doak Field, a structure that most of his players in his first few seasons joked would fall over at any moment if the right gust of wind came through campus. It was an example of how behind the times the program was in what was a growing arms race in college baseball, but Avent was living his life-long dream.

Sammy Esposito, the son of the Esposito that Avent credits with laying the foundation of NC State baseball with his 513 wins over his 21 seasons from 1967-1987, was among the first to play under the new skipper arriving on campus as a freshman during his third season at the helm of the Pack. The catcher grew up with a love for the program that his father crafted, and he knew Avent was the right fit for the job when he took it, even if the stadium and the program’s other resources needed work. And still does to this day three decades later.

“You see somebody that is going to be willing to give every ounce of energy in his heart and soul to the program,” Esposito told TheWolfpacker.com. “He just cared about the university and the program to make it as great as he could. I think his love for it just overcame everything else. He wanted to make sure it was as great as he could make it. I think that plays a massive part. … If you love something, you’re going to give every ounce of energy, and it truly shows in what he’s been able to do in 30 years.”

Avent’s endearment of the program hasn’t waned in the years since he took over. It actually might have only grown stronger in the decades since. He’s one to live in the moment, not too worried about the future, but it’s a critical reason why the Wolfpack has made a trio of trips to the College World Series since his arrival — a feat done just once in the previous 94 years of the program’s existence.

The veteran coach has churned out talented rosters year over year, building one of the most-consistent programs in the ACC. His vision for NC State has always been grand, attracting the players to help make it possible, including the likes of two-time National League batting champion and 2019 World Series Champion Trea Turner and three-time MLB All Star Carlos Rodon, teammates on the 2013 College World Series team.

Turner, who is set to embark on his 12th season in the Big Leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies this spring, believes Avent’s love for the university has been what has allowed him to maximize the most from the program over his tenure.

“I think the No. 1 thing for me, the passion he has for not only baseball but NC State in general, he loves that school and the players that go through it,” Turner said in a recent phone interview with TheWolfpacker.com. “It’s hard to find that, especially nowadays, with somebody that wants to be at that spot for so long and still approaches it like it’s his first day on the job. He works so hard and has so many qualities that are really good for the players that go through there. But just the love he has for the school and the passion he has for it sticks out.”

Avent, who wears his adoration for the Wolfpack on his sleeve, still has a child-like giddyness for the program each day he wears the logo on his hat and across his chest at the ballpark.

“My love affair with NC State is real,” Avent said. “It’s been my life, and I’ve loved every second of it.”

A unique trait

NC State coach Elliott Avent high fives after a game. (Photo credit: NC State Wolfpack).

A lot has changed since Avent first entered the coaching profession as an assistant coach at North Carolina Wesleyan in 1981. Ear rings, facial hair and tattoos are the norm, and players learn differently now than when he jumped into the college coaching ranks as a young assistant.

But one thing that Avent, who lives by the ethics and morals instilled on him by his parents and small-town community growing up, prides himself on is relating to his roster. His approach has evolved over the years, adapting his delivery from a tough coach to one with more outward empathy with societal changes over the decades, as he put it.

“These players are the same as when I got into coaching 45 years ago, they’re no different,” Avent said. “What has changed is the society and the culture and how sports have changed in their lifetime. With that, if you don’t adapt to that as a coach, then you can’t coach these players as well as you need to and get them to do the things that you’re trying to inspire them.”

While the tangible differences are there, so are the intangibles. With the rise of the transfer portal over the last 10 years, players are able to leave at a moment’s notice when the going gets tough. It grinds Avent’s gears, but yet, he’s been able to find success in the era of constant turnover instead of bemoaning it and remembering back to the early days of his coaching career.

“All the things they can fly to when things don’t go their way, they lose that famous thing that Jimmy Valvano said, ‘Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.’ The persistence that you have to have in sports to be successful, some of that you have to teach players, you have to find a different way,” Avent said. “I’ve adapted to a lot of things that have changed. How I’ve evolved has allowed me to keep the relationship that I feel like I have with the players today.”

Avent’s relationship-based approach is unique. It’s what he found works, even in this turbulent time in collegiate athletics. For the past 15 years, he’s been more of a CEO-type coach, allowing Hart to lead the Xs and Os and recruiting operations. It’s an arrangement that has allowed the program to flourish, in a way allowing Avent to become a Big League-type manager with Hart pulling most of the roster-building and player development strings.

While it may sound unusual, Avent’s ability to relate to his roster has allowed it to become a key part of the Wolfpack’s success. He knows how to push the right buttons when needed, whether that’s giving a grand speech in the locker room or making a tough decision at a turning point in a game, using decades of knowledge picked up from those around him, including former women’s basketball coach Kay Yow, former men’s soccer coach George Tarantini and Valvano.

For Hart, Avent has a rare skill set to get the most out of his squad each year based on what he’s able to say with his words, whether positive or looking to get more from his group.

“Coach Avent is the best I’ve ever been around, as far as people,” Hart said. “He’s unbelievable. How to treat our players and how to get them to buy into a team and working hard, he’s a magician at it.”

Hart has had a front row seat to Avent’s uncanny ability to forge strong bonds with each player that has donned a Wolfpack uniform, but Turner lived it. Even though he’s more than a dozen years removed from playing for the longtime skipper with his successful MLB career, Avent still keeps a consistent presence in his life, talking on a monthly basis at a minimum.

“To get to where he is, he’s relied on a lot of people. I think that says a lot about him. He’s a people person,” Turner said. “He gets connected with somebody, and you feel like you’ve known him forever. He checks in on you, he keeps in contact with you. That’s hard to do. That’s a talent. From where he started to where he is now, it’s a pretty cool story. He’s been doing it a long time, and it’s not by accident. It’s who he is as a person.”

Fast forward to the current day, and Avent’s connection to his players couldn’t be stronger. Despite a 50-year age gap between he and most of the roster, Avent continues to use his people skills to his advantage with his hopes of earning his first-ever ACC and national championship.

Take it from junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan, who he trusted as one of the top bullpen arms the last two seasons before his transition to a starting role this spring.

“He treats almost every kid like we’re his sons,” Dudan said. “He loves all of us. He’s always talking with each and every one of us. He loves every one of his players.”

Avent is an old-school coach with a modern approach to building bonds with his roster. It’s what has kept him young at heart, while being able to get the most from each of his players. He may be demanding, at times, but it has paid off on the field.

And the culture he has created has kept players coming back to play for him more often than not.

“He’s an amazing person, an amazing coach,” junior ace Ryan Marohn said. “I think most people that play for him would say that there’s no one else I’d rather play for in the country.”

Searching for a national championship

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent talks with an official during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The pain of Omaha keeps Avent coming back for more. He still feels the sting from being eliminated in 2013. The 2021 removal from the field due to COVID-19 impacting the Wolfpack with with a College World Series Final birth in their grasp is still is a sore spot – “the unthinkable thing that the NCAA did to those kids, which was not only unthinkable but unforgivable — so is the two-loss trip in 2024.

Avent said in his most-recent trip to the event: “It’s so fun to get here and it’s so hard to leave.”

So despite approaching 70, which he will turn on May 1 when Miami visits Doak Field this season, Avent has shown no sign of slowing down in the final year of his current contract.

Could this be it for him? Or does he want to keep coaching? Avent didn’t tip his hand.

“I don’t think about the next, I think about where I’m at today,” Avent said. “Jimmy Valvano always told me, ‘Know where you came from, know where you are and know where you want to go.’ I know where I came from and what built who I am. I think about where I’m at right now. I know where I want to go, but how to get there is thinking about where you’re at today and how to get a little better. “

Where does he want to go, you may ask? It’s a simple response, one that Avent spits out before the question was even done being posed by this reporter.

“National championship,” he said in a matter-of-fact tone. He then followed it up with the three goals that he has for this team: make the postseason to have a chance, get to Omaha once again, and leave with the trophy in tow.

Easy enough.

It would be the ultimate cherry on top of what has already been a treat for the skipper. Avent has lived his childhood dream over the past 29 seasons. This being his 30th is special considering he never thought even holding this role would be possible, rather spend three decades in it.

“It’s something that I could have never dreamed or imagined,” Avent said. “To live it, it’s been unbelievable.”

But it wouldn’t have been possible without his affection for the program and his players. That’s been the key to his longevity, one that he hopes carries the Wolfpack to glory.