NC State coach Will Wade, Clemson coach Brad Brownell match wits again

NC State has more players returning from McNeese State’s monumental 69-67 win over Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last spring.

McNeese State dominated the first half in taking a 31-13 lead, with coach Will Wade on the sideline and point guard Quadir Copeland working his magic on the court. The Tigers stormed back after trailing 51-29 with 7:47 left in the game. However, the only way Clemson had a chance of tying the game with 10 seconds left, but Javohn Garcia split the free throws to make it 69-65.

Copeland finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven turnovers in the victory. Clemson went on to fall against Purdue, and both Wade and Copeland made the move to NC State.

Clemson hosts Wade, Copeland and NC State at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers have zero players returning from the NCAA Tournament game that shocked the No. 5-seed that went 27-7. Senior guard Dillon Hunter was on the team, but injured that game, and guard Ace Buckner was redshirting.

Clemson might have completely changed its roster, but the success has remained at 16-3 overall and 6-0 in the ACC. Wade and NC State are 12-6 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, and know upsetting No. 18-ranked Clemson on the road would be a major boost to their postseason resume. Clemson is No. 24 in the Men’s Basketball NET Rankings, and NC State is at No. 34.

“What we did last year has no bearing,” Wade said. “We had really good athletes and were able to do some things with athleticism that we are not able to necessarily do with the group we have at NC State.

“What happened last year will have zero bearing on this game.”

Clemson has a revamped roster, but Wade knows that some things never change at his alma mater — having big men to work around. The Tigers had Viktor Lakhin and Ian Schieffelin to build around last year. The duo averaged 23.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game last year.

Clemson brought in four transfers to fill the void in the post — 6-8 R.J. Godfrey (Georgia), 6-10 Carter Welling (Utah Valley), 6-10 Nick Davidson (Nevada) and 6-10 Jake Wahlin (BYU). Three of the four bigs have at least 12 three-pointers made, with Godfrey a non-threat.

“Well, they are massive,” Wade said. “Godfrey is one of the best post scorers in the country — top 35 in terms of post scoring. Was at Clemson, went to Georgia, and then came back. He’s really physical.

“The big kid No. 22 [Welling], very physical. No. 10 [Wahlin], is more of a perimeter oriented. No. 11 [Davidson] from Nevada, they do a great job sealing you. They play a tried and true style of basketball that wins a lot of games.”

Clemson coach Brad Brownell doesn’t see much carry-over from facing Wade in the NCAA Tournament. He does thing the team will be more prepared from what he personally saw in that loss.

“I think the bigger challenge is more the defense,” Brownell said. “Their defense is a little bit different, unique. Obviously, they do a lot of pressing — 2-2-1, 1-2-2, even some diamond stuff. Then they fall back and do a lot of five-way switching or heavy four-way switching.”

Brownell knows NC State is reliant on making three-pointers with four of the five starters capable of launching them at any point and the scoring is balanced.

“I think offensively, they’re extremely efficient,” Brownell said. “One of the best three-point shooting teams, if not the best three-point shooting team in our league right now. They don’t turn a ball ball over very much.”

Fans of the two teams might be concentrating on the Wade vs. Brownell angle, but the latter pointed out that neither of them will be scoring a point Tuesday.

“Hey, we’ve coached against each other once,” Brownell said. “Understand his style a little bit better, having coached against it once. It’s the next game on our schedule. We don’t get two wins for beating NC State. We don’t get two losses if we lose to NC State.”