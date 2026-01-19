NC State coach Will Wade is set to face off with his alma mater. How Clemson set the stage for his career

It didn’t take long for Oliver Purnell to notice an eager student manager after he was named Clemson’s head coach in April 2003. He was a veteran program leader at that stage of his career, and though it felt like he’d seen it all, this young basketball mind caught his eye. Will Wade, who was a sophomore at the time, was willing to do whatever it took to be useful around the program. From showing up to the Tigers’ basketball facility well before sunrise to begin his day to an occasional film breakdown of an opponent and everything in between, Wade’s willingness to work long hours quickly left an impression on Purnell.