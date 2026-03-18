NC State coach Will Wade provides blunt assessment of roster construction, moving forward

DAYTON, Ohio — NC State coach Will Wade is an honest person. He’s not one to sugarcoat how he feels about anything. And after the Wolfpack’s 68-66 season-ending loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four on Tuesday night at UD Arena, he was no different.

Standing in front of his team’s locker room shortly after completing a brief press conference to reflect on the outcome of the game, Wade took a big picture approach in assessing his first season in Raleigh. He was already focused on preparing for the 2026-27 campaign.

As he put it, “when the wheels hit the ground, we’re going to start preparing for next year.”

“We’ve got changes we’ve got to make up and down the program. My eyes are wide open, I understand what we need to do,” Wade said. “But this is unacceptable, losing in Dayton. In some ways, we were fortunate to make the tournament with this group. We’ve got to do a much better job getting guys, and making sure we get guys that fit us in the future to make sure we’re not back in this spot.”

Making the NCAA Tournament was a promise that he set for the fan base upon his arrival to NC State. While it came true by earning one of the last four at-large bids in the field of 68, the dud of a final month of the regular season with six losses in its last seven games ate at Wade.

So did the last-second loss to Texas, which used a Tramon Mark jumper with 1.8 seconds remaining to send NC State packing.

Wade, however, had been looking towards the future for the past six weeks,building a plan for the offseason to improve his team’s performance. He wants to avoid a repeat of what just happened, and roster construction appeared to be an evident place of change coming to the program.

“Some guys are good players, but you’ve got to get good players that fit you,” Wade said. “That’s the biggest point. We’ve got to have guys that fit me and guys that I feel comfortable with. That’s what we’re going to try to do moving forward here.”

Where did NC State go wrong in its roster build last offseason? Why didn’t it bear the same fruits his transfer-portal heavy approach at McNeese did, which led to a 50-9 record with two straight Southland Conference titles and an NCAA Tournament win over Clemson last season?

The mindset of the players seemed to be a reason.

“We had just a different mixture of guys. Guys that had an insatiable will to win and desire to prove people wrong. They just had a way about them that they wanted to go against the establishment a little bit,” Wade said. “We have a bunch of guys here [at NC State] that are pretty comfortable, live a good life, and love being here. That’s just not how I am. We’re going to get guys that fit a little bit more how we want to be moving forward.”

Wade has time to install his plan. The men’s college basketball transfer portal doesn’t open until April 7 and closes April 21, which gives he and his staff plenty of runway to build up to it. They have profiles for what they’re looking for at each position, using this year’s experience as a key metric to build from with what didn’t work.

The 43-year-old coach noted the program will do “much better research now” with his “hell of a plan” that he’s been crafting. The key traits he’s looking for? Tough, gritty players that “when the things get tough, they rise to the occasion.”

It’s obvious that Wade wasn’t pleased with his roster this season. He said he believed only senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin, senior guard Quadir Copeland and sophomore guard Paul McNeil fit the mold of what he’s looking for going into next season’s roster build.

“I thought those guys gave us a lot,” Wade said. “They were about the team, for the most part, all year. They did as good of a job as we could ask for. I’d love to have a whole roster of guys like those three.”

Wade, when asked if that’s harder to find in the new era of NIL and the transfer portal, was quick to respond. He was blunt and self-critical with his assessment: “No. We did a poor job.”

A key part of the transfer portal attack plan will be in the frontcourt. Wade called it a “massive” need going into the offseason as he’s looking for three players that can play multiple positions to anchor the paint.

In theory, NC State could return the likes of redshirt junior guard Terrance Arceneaux, redshirt junior forward Colt Langdon, junior forward Jerry Deng, freshman guards Matt Able and Jayme Kontuniemi, freshman forwards Musa Sagnia and Mikey Wilkins, and McNeil. But time will tell on that front with Wade having 1-on-1 meetings with each of his players in the coming days.

What he did know for a fact was he isn’t worried about the future. He thought NC State will be in a better position moving forward after what he learned from his first season in the ACC.

“I wouldn’t worry about us. We’ll be hell next year,” Wade said. “This will be the worst team we have at NC State right here. You just watched it. This is the floor of our program, and we will be much better moving forward.

“We know what’s got to get fixed. I’ve got a very clear mind on what we need and how we need to go about attacking and doing it. That’s what we’re going to do. As soon as the plane hits the ground in Raleigh, we’re going to work. There’s no vacation, there’s no time off. We’re getting to work and we’re going to get this thing turned around.”

Work begins Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be non-stop until a roster is built this spring, and then Wade is full speed ahead for next season. The team will look different, but Wade’s goals remain crystal clear: To compete for an ACC title and a national championship.