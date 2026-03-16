NC State coach Will Wade reacts to First Four selection: ‘We got what we deserve’

NC State held a low-key viewing party to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show together Sunday night. The team felt confident that it would make the field, but wasn’t sure about which seed it would end up with. So what was the reaction when the team saw its logo pop up with a First Four matchup against Texas? “There wasn’t a word said,” coach Will Wade said moments after. It was a possibility that the Wolfpack would find itself in Dayton after dropping six of its last seven regular season games, not including the Quad 4 loss to Georgia Tech, but the official news was still jarring for Wade and Co.