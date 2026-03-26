NC State coach Will Wade set to leave for LSU after 1 season leading Wolfpack

The Will Wade era at NC State lasted a total of 366 days.

After displaying an unmatched sense of confidence during his entire Wolfpack tenure, Wade is set to depart for LSU — the same program that fired him after five seasons due to allegations of recruiting violations in 2022 — once the job opens, TheWolfpacker.com and On3 can confirm.

Wade, who was hired with the sense of being NC State’s coach for the future, went 20-14 with an NCAA First Four loss to Texas in Dayton to cap his lone season with the Wolfpack. He is now the shortest-tenured coach in program history, topping Press Maravich who led the team for two seasons before leaving for LSU in 1966.

The move back to the Tigers popped up on the rumor mill earlier this month, but Wade attempted to downplay it at the ACC Tournament.

“Is the job open there? No? Listen, let me be very clear: I’m excited at NC State,” Wade said on March 12. “I was hired at NC State to do a job. This wasn’t going to take one year. I’ve already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term.”

But two weeks later, it’s a reality that Wade is headed back to Baton Rouge.

Wade’s tenure at NC State will be marred by his early exit, while it will also be illustrated by a failure to close out close games. The Wolfpack struggled in one-possession or overtime results, squandering late-game leads to Miami and Notre Dame as a part of a 2-8 finish to close the season.

The 43-year-old was confident from the day he took the job, promising a “Red Reckoning” for the ACC and college basketball as a whole, but the results didn’t follow in his lone season. NC State went just 1-3 against Power Conference teams in the non-conference slate, only beating a struggling Ole Miss 76-62 in Greensboro to cap the out-of-ACC schedule.

Although a six-game winning streak arrived early in conference play, NC State limped to the finish line with inconsistent play. That, in itself, doomed the Wolfpack in the postseason with a 68-66 loss to Texas after conceding a jumper with 1.2 seconds to play to end its campaign well short of the expectation without a first round appearance.

Wade, after that loss, seemed determined to fix what went wrong going into his second season with the Wolfpack.

“I wouldn’t worry about us. We’ll be hell next year,” Wade said in a back hallway inside UD Arena. “This will be the worst team we have at NC State right here. You just watched it. This is the floor of our program, and we will be much better moving forward.

“We know what’s got to get fixed. I’ve got a very clear mind on what we need and how we need to go about attacking and doing it. That’s what we’re going to do. As soon as the plane hits the ground in Raleigh, we’re going to work. There’s no vacation, there’s no time off. We’re getting to work and we’re going to get this thing turned around.”

That, however, isn’t going to happen in Raleigh. Instead, Wade will have a chance to do so at LSU. He hasn’t held a head coaching job in college basketball for more than two seasons except for his five-season stint with the Tigers.

And now, Wade is headed back to Baton Rouge.

This story will be updated.