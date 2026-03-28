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NC State coaching candidate deep dive: Saint Louis' Josh Schertz

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman51 minutes agofleischman_noah
Josh Schertz
Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz instructs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

NC State’s coaching search is in full swing. Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan didn’t retain a search firm for the process, rather he’s leaning on the experience from hiring Will Wade, who is now off to LSU, a year ago in this iteration of locating a new coach. And as TheWolfpacker.com first reported, Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz is at the heart of the search as the program’s No. 1 target on the shortlist. Let’s take a deeper look into who Schertz is as a person and coach with the buzz continuing to grow louder and louder around him.

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