NC State coaching candidate deep dive: Saint Louis' Josh Schertz

NC State’s coaching search is in full swing. Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan didn’t retain a search firm for the process, rather he’s leaning on the experience from hiring Will Wade, who is now off to LSU, a year ago in this iteration of locating a new coach. And as TheWolfpacker.com first reported, Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz is at the heart of the search as the program’s No. 1 target on the shortlist. Let’s take a deeper look into who Schertz is as a person and coach with the buzz continuing to grow louder and louder around him.