Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

NC State coaching candidate deep dive: Tennessee AHC Justin Gainey

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Justin Gainey, Tennessee Basketball | Tennessee Athletics
Justin Gainey, Tennessee Basketball | Tennessee Athletics

NC State’s coaching search continues to spin. The Wolfpack spent all day Saturday flying to different candidates on its shortlist for interviews to pin down which one it wants to officially extend an offer to in the near future. And as TheWolfpacker.com first reported, Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey is at the heart of the search in the top group of the program’s shortlist. Let’s take a deeper look into who Gainey is as a person and coach with the buzz continuing to grow louder and louder around him.

75% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.