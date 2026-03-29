NC State coaching candidate deep dive: Tennessee AHC Justin Gainey

NC State’s coaching search continues to spin. The Wolfpack spent all day Saturday flying to different candidates on its shortlist for interviews to pin down which one it wants to officially extend an offer to in the near future. And as TheWolfpacker.com first reported, Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey is at the heart of the search in the top group of the program’s shortlist. Let’s take a deeper look into who Gainey is as a person and coach with the buzz continuing to grow louder and louder around him.