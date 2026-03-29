NC State coaching search intel: What we’re hearing after long day of interviews

NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan knew how he wanted to attack the coaching search to replace Will Wade, who bolted for LSU after just one season in Raleigh this past week. Corrigan, who went through this same cycle this time last year, felt he could lean on that experience in this search. In turn, he didn’t hire a search firm to assist him or and the rest of the athletic department in the process. And Saturday was an eventful day in looking to land the next leader of Wolfpack men’s basketball. Here is the latest intel we’re hearing on the quest to find a new coach.