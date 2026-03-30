NC State coaching search timeline: How AD Boo Corrigan moved fast to hire Tennessee’s Justin Gainey

After hiring Will Wade this month last year, NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan had to do it once again following his coach’s departure for LSU after just one season at the helm of the Wolfpack program. It wasn’t ideal timing with just under two weeks before the transfer portal opens on April 7, but Corrigan moved quickly to find the 22nd head coach of the men’s basketball program. The result? Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey, a former NC State standout point guard, landed the job following the whirlwind of a hiring process. Here’s a look at the timeline that led to Gainey’s return home to Raleigh after 19 seasons as a college basketball assistant coach.