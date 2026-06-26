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NC State complete roster and ratings in EA Sports College Football 27

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
5h0members liked this
CJ Bailey Chance Robinson
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

One of the greatest days of the summer is on the horizon: the newest edition of EA Sports’ College Football series is almost here. This year’s iteration, aptly titled College Football 27, will release July 9, and NC State ranks as the 10th-best team in the ACC.

The Wolfpack, which had an 82 overall as a team in last year’s version, has a 79 overall this time around. NC State’s offense is rated an 81 and its defense is a 77.

Before diving into the entire NC State roster and the individual overall ratings, let’s take a look at the Wolfpack’s top five fastest and top five strongest players, according to EA Sports.

Fastest on NC State
1. S King Mack – 98 (T-4 nationally)
2. CB Ondre Evans – 96 (T-10)
3. WR JoJo Trader – 93
4. WR Victor Snow – 92
5. WR Amiri Acker – 91

Strongest on NC State
1. OT Teague Andersen – 95
2. OL Jai’Lun Hampton – 93
3. OL Kamen Smith – 91
4. DT Josiah Victor – 90
5. OL Rico Jackson – 90

PositionNameOverall Game Rating
WRVictor Snow88
CBBrian Nelson II87
QBCJ Bailey84
SKing Mack84
OT Teague Andersen82
OLBHarvey Dyson81
RBDuke Scott81
WRKeenan Jackson81
RBDavion Gause80
WRDavion Dozier79
WRJoJo Trader79
WRTeddy Hoffmann79
KKanoah Vinesett78
DLIsaiah Shirley77
OTJimarion McCrimon77
DEJoseph Adedire77
LBPopo Aguirre77
IOLSpike Sowells Jr.77
CB/NickelJackson Vick76
NGJosiah Victor76
NGKaTron Evans76
CBOndre Evans76
TEVander Ploog76
WR Amiri Acker74
WR Chance Robinson74
LBDa’Kaari Nelson74
PJackson Waller74
OLJai’Lun Hampton74
OLTK Whitset74
QBWill Wilson74
DEChase Bond73
WRJe’rel Bolder73
OLKamen Smith73
KNick Konieczynski73
OLRico Jackson73
STristan Teasdell73
DLAJ Prim72
SAsaad Brown Jr.72
CBCaden Gordon72
RBColeson Fields72
IOLDaniel Cruz72
TE Preston Douglas72
SRonnie Royal III72
DEAdrian Farrow71
LBAJ Richardson71
IOLRylan Vann71
QBTad Hudson71
TE Hunter Provience70
WRAshton Locklear69
LBSterling Dixon69
OLYousef Mugharbil69
SBrody Barnhardt68
CBTy White68
LBZane Williams68
LBBailey Benson65
LBKe’Von Carter65
CBMichael Tate65
LBLaCorian Hodge63
LSAiden Arias55

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