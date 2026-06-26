NC State complete roster and ratings in EA Sports College Football 27

One of the greatest days of the summer is on the horizon: the newest edition of EA Sports’ College Football series is almost here. This year’s iteration, aptly titled College Football 27, will release July 9, and NC State ranks as the 10th-best team in the ACC.

The Wolfpack, which had an 82 overall as a team in last year’s version, has a 79 overall this time around. NC State’s offense is rated an 81 and its defense is a 77.

Before diving into the entire NC State roster and the individual overall ratings, let’s take a look at the Wolfpack’s top five fastest and top five strongest players, according to EA Sports.

Fastest on NC State

1. S King Mack – 98 (T-4 nationally)

2. CB Ondre Evans – 96 (T-10)

3. WR JoJo Trader – 93

4. WR Victor Snow – 92

5. WR Amiri Acker – 91



Strongest on NC State

1. OT Teague Andersen – 95

2. OL Jai’Lun Hampton – 93

3. OL Kamen Smith – 91

4. DT Josiah Victor – 90

5. OL Rico Jackson – 90