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NC State continues to surge with emerging in-state WR Khy’lieb Rodriguez after official visit

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman58 minutes agofleischman_noah
Khy’lieb Rodriguez
(Photo courtesy of Khy’lieb Rodriguez)

Charlotte (N.C.) Ardrey Kell wide receiver Khy’lieb Rodriguez was quick to set an official visit after picking up an NC State offer last Wednesday. He, after all, earned the opportunity to suit up for the Wolfpack after dazzling in the program’s recruiting camp the Sunday before with a blazing fast 4.33 40 time.  It was a quick turnaround, one that featured Rodriguez and his family driving to Raleigh on Thursday night ahead of a jam-packed weekend at NC State. Although it was a hectic week, Rodriguez got the most out of his two treks to the Wolfpack’s campus in less than seven days' time. The official visit, to be frank, exceeded the under-the-radar recruit’s expectations.

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