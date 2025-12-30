NC State Director of Player Personnel Austin Shelton to join Lane Kiffin’s staff at LSU

NC State will have to make a critical hire within its front office this offseason. Austin Shelton, the Wolfpack’s director of player personnel, accepted a job on LSU’s support staff under Lane Kiffin, TheWolfpacker.com has confirmed.

Shelton, who worked at NC State for the past two seasons, will reunite with Tigers General Manager Billy Glasscock in Baton Rouge in LSU’s front office. The two worked together at NC State and later Texas when Shelton was the assistant director of player personnel at both programs before he returned to Raleigh in his promoted role ahead of the 2024 season.

In addition to working at NC State and Texas, Shelton has also spent time at Arizona, Old Dominion, Purdue and Tennessee in his career.

While Shelton is off to LSU, NC State also lost Assistant Director of Player Personnel Vincent Gullia this week. He accepted the director of player personnel job at Colorado State, his father’s alma mater, after three seasons with the Wolfpack.

NC State’s current personnel staff includes General Manager Andy Vaughn, Assistant Director of Player Personnel Daniel Bernstein and Director of College Personnel and Scouting Tony Shields.