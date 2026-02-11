NC State DL Brandon Cleveland, TE Justin Joly invited to NFL Scouting Combine

After a pair of standout showings at the top college All-Star games last month, NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland and tight end Justin Joly were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Cleveland impressed professional scouts in his appearance at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, while Joly did the same at the prestigious Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., including being named the tight end MVP at the event to earn the nod to get in front of all 32 NFL teams once again.

Joly, who transferred to NC State ahead of the 2024 campaign, caught 92 passes for 1,150 yards and 11 scores in his two seasons with the Wolfpack. His 6-foot-3, 263-pound frame had scouts flocking to see the Pack this past fall with his name creating draft buzz throughout the season and after his Senior Bowl appearance.

The Brewster, N.Y., native is likely to be the first NC State player off the board in this year’s draft after The Athletic’s Dane Brugler named him the No. 87 overall prospect in this year’s class.

“Built in the mold of Jonnu Smith, Joly is a good-sized athlete who can drop his weight at the top of routes and uncover with foot quicks and savvy,” Brugler wrote. “He has large, strong hands and has developed into a ball-winner because of his ability to frame the catch and finish, regardless of his surroundings.”

Cleveland, meanwhile, was a stalwart on the interior of NC State’s defensive line in his last two seasons at the collegiate level after developing into a starter following his first two years in Raleigh. He logged 1,078 total defensive snaps in his pair of full campaigns as the Wolfpack’s starting nose tackle, posting 72 tackles with 10.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and 1 fumble recovery in the process.

Now, both Cleveland and Joly will look to separate themselves from the rest of the respective NFL hopefuls at their position at the combine later this month. The defensive linemen will kick off the league’s top evaluation event with on-field workouts beginning Feb. 26, while the tight ends will hit the field one day later to look to boost their draft stock.

All workouts will be televised on NFL Network.