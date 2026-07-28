NC State NG Katron Evans no longer listed on roster after NCAA waiver denied

When NC State signed Marshall transfer nose guard Katron Evans in the January portal window, the program knew he’d need a waiver to play this fall. At the time, all parties felt like it would be an open-and-shut case once the NCAA reviewed it.

But after waiting nearly eight months for a decision, Evans will not play this season. He no long appears on the roster, being removed about 24 hours before fall camp practices begin Wednesday morning, after his eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA.

NC State was looking to get the 2023 season back for Evans since he didn’t appear in a game that year due to a series of life events that appeared to affect his academic performance.

“It’s really a head-scratcher when you look at this waiver,” NC State coach Dave Doeren told TheWolfpacker.com earlier this summer in a one-on-one interview. “He literally had two deaths in his family and his mom was evicted all within a matter of three months. That’s quite a traumatic period of time, which led to some academic problems for the kid. You can understand that when you’re going through those kinds of things.”

Doeren and the Wolfpack believed this waiver would pass after consulting with both Marshall and NC State’s compliance offices in January, especially after former defensive coordinator Tony Gibson called to look to find Evans a home at his former employer.

“Coach Gibson called us when he found out that his compliance told him it should be a ‘no-brainer’ to get this extra year,” Doeren said. “They took us through the whole thing. We took it to our compliance people, and we all felt the same way.”

The 6-foot-3, 336-pound defensive lineman was the most-experienced nose guard on NC State’s roster going into fall camp. He owned 34 total tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his collegiate campaign when he arrived on campus with the Wolfpack.

While his presence on the field was going to be critical, likely as the starting nose guard, Evans was among the leaders of the defensive tackles this offseason.

“He’s been great. He’s a really, really great teammate,” Wolfpack defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot told TheWolfpacker.com of Evans earlier this summer. “He’s been a great addition to the team. He’s positive, he’s vocal and he’s already built some really good relationships.”

Evans is the second NC State player to have an NCAA waiver denied after transferring in this offseason. UT-Martin transfer tackle Jai’Lun Hampton attempted to get a medical waiver, dating back to his junior college career, but it was denied earlier this month.

Both players went through spring practice and summer workouts with the Wolfpack.