NC State earns commitment from '28 TE Te'Vaughn Bell

NC State’s Alpha Wolf Showcase is already paying dividends on the Wolfpack’s recruiting front. It was meant to set the tone for the 2028 cycle with several of the program’s top priority targets on campus, and that’s exactly what it did.

Elizabeth City (N.C.) Northeastern tight end Te’Vaughn Bell, who was in town for the program’s critical visit weekend just before the dead period arrived, announced his commitment to NC State via social media. He is the Wolfpack’s first commitment of the 2028 cycle.

Bell, who was offered by NC State last Thursday, was also being courted by Campbell, Fayetteville State, Liberty and Norfolk State.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Bell posted 17 catches for 305 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore campaign last fall. He improved on his freshman campaign after he posted one reception for nine yards during the 2024 season.

In addition to his prowess on the football field, Bell is also a standout basketball player. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 steals across 23 games played during his sophomore year this past winter.

Although Bell is the first to join the Wolfpack’s 2028 recruiting class, he joins the talented crop of tight ends that assistant Gavin Locklear has earned commitments from over the last two years.

NC State picked up pledges from Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star Griffin Cockerham and Marietta (Ga.) Walton three-star CJ Jordan II in the 2027 class, both of whom were also in town for the Alpha Wolf Showcase on Sunday evening. Incoming freshmen Stephen Brown and William Vaughn, meanwhile, were Locklear’s first commitments in his full-time role on staff.