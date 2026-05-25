NC State earns commitment from Slovenian F Robert Jurković

NC State’s frontcourt bolstering continues. The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from Slovenian big man Robert Jurković on Monday morning. Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony first reported the news.

Jurković, 23 but turns 24 in June, averaged 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19 minutes per game in the Adriatic League this past season. He shot 59.1 percent from the field, including a 36 percent clip from beyond the 3-point line.

The 6-foot-9 forward has spent the past three years in the Adriatic League, splitting his time between two seasons with KrKa and this past year on Ilirija. Across all three campaigns, Jurković has averaged 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 67 appearances, logging 14.8 minutes per outing.

In addition to his professional career, Jurković has spent time with the Slovenian National Team. He has averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists nine games across four different tournaments at the senior level, higlighted by posting 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in two games during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers.

The Slovenian National Team, most notably, is led by NBA superstar Luka Doncic, who averaged 34.7 points per game in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Tournament.

At the youth national team level, Jurković averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in six games played at the 2022 FIBA U20 European Championship.

Jurković adds depth to the Wolfpack’s front line as he joins UC Irvine transfer center Kyle Evans, Washington State transfer power forward Eemeli Yalaho and rising redshirt freshman power forward Mikey Wilkins in the paint.

This story will be updated.