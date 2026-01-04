NC State F Lorena Awou no longer with team following indefinite suspension

After NC State coach Wes Moore placed her on an indefinite suspension last month, sophomore forward Lorena Awou is no longer on the team, a program spokesperson shared with TheWolfpacker.com.

Awou, who was removed from the roster ahead of Sunday’s game against Cal, had not been present on the Wolfpack’s bench for each of the last five games due to the coach’s decision to place her away from the squad.

“We’re just going through a time right now where she’s kind of suspended for the moment,” Moore said when he announced Awou’s suspension on Dec. 7. “We’ll see where that goes.”

Awou appeared in three games through the Wolfpack’s first 10 as a team. She averaged 3.3 points with 3.3 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game to begin her second campaign in Raleigh. The post player last played 10 minutes with 4 points and five rebounds in the team’s 71-58 win over Coastal Carolina on Nov. 19.

The East Moline, Ill., native scored at least 2 points in all three of her appearances, with a pair of 4-point performances. She was 5-of-11 from the field, while turning in a 0-for-3 mark from the free throw line over her trio of games played to this point in the 2025-26 season.

Awou served as a reserve paint presence as a freshman as she logged 3.2 points with 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes in 31 total appearances during the 2024-25 season. Awou was a critical part of a pair of NC State’s ACC wins a year ago, scoring 6 points with five rebounds at Syracuse and posting 8 points and four boards against Duke in her rookie season with the Wolfpack.

With Awou away from the team moving forward, NC State’s front court depth will be tested behind starting center Tilda Trygger, who is listed as out against Cal due to an illness. Junior post Mallory Collier is now the only other true center on the Pack’s bench, while junior forward Khamil Pierre has played at the five in spurts this season.