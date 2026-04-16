NC State F Musa Sagnia enters transfer portal

NC State freshman forward Musa Sagnia entered the transfer portal, TheWolfpacker.com has learned. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

A native of The Gambia, Sagnia averaged 2.3 points with 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 12.4 minutes across 34 appearances this past season in a reserve center role.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound post player logged a season-best 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in just 14 minutes during the Wolfpack’s 88-68 win over Syracuse on Jan. 27. He scored just 14 points across his final 13 appearances with the Pack as Will Wade opted to utilize senior forward Scottie Ebube in Sagnia’s place down the stretch of the campaign.

Sagnia’s final trip onto the floor with the Pack featured him fouling out in just 10 minutes of action without recording a shot attempt in the team’s 68-66 loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four at UD Arena in Dayton. The first-year reserve logged two rebounds and two blocks in his postseason debut.

Before arriving at NC State, which he did just before the fall semester began in late August after NC State had to work the proper channels to help him arrive to the United States, Sagnia spent the previous four seasons with Manresa in Spain’s Liga ACB, the top league in the country. He has averaged 4.5 points with 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 16.2 minutes across 81 games with the Llumets.

Sagnia shot 46.7 percent with a 31.9 percent clip from 3-point distance in his final season Manresa. He posted two double-digit scoring efforts in the 2024-25 campaign, including a 14-point performance with a 4-for-7 mark from beyond the 3-point line at Rio Breogan on Jan. 2, 2025.

NC State acquired Sagnia late in the roster-building cycle in August to help bolster the team’s front court, which was paced by North Carolina transfer Ven-Allen Lubin at center. Sagnia filled his primary backup role for the past season, and was likely to be in a similar spot with the Wolfpack in the upcoming campaign under first-year coach Justin Gainey.

Sagnia is the Wolfpack’s ninth transfer portal departure of the offseason. He joins graduate guard Alyn Breed, graduate guard Terrance Arceneaux (George Washington), senior forward Jerry Deng, junior guard Paul McNeil, redshirt sophomore forward Colt Langdon, sophomore guard Matt Able and freshman forward Cole Cloer in looking for a new program to play for ahead of the upcoming season.